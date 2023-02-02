Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 2,886,293 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.