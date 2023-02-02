Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

