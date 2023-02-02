Critical Analysis: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Atrion alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 19.24% 14.16% 12.82% PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atrion and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atrion and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $165.01 million 7.45 $33.06 million $19.35 35.90 PetVivo $120,000.00 224.75 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -3.21

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atrion and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Atrion beats PetVivo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About PetVivo

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.