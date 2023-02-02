CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up to $110.50

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.50, but opened at $117.59. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $116.48, with a volume of 776,131 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.97.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

