Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $95.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.27.
Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
CCK stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
