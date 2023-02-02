Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $95.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

