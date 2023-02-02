CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of CSX worth $538,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 1.7 %

CSX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196,876. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

