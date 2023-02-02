CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

