Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $389.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

