Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,706 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1,972.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

