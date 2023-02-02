Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.87 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.97.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

