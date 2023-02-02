Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,309 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Precision BioSciences worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Up 2.6 %

DTIL opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 119.45% and a negative net margin of 505.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.