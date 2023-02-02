Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 144,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $208.90 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $251.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.72.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

