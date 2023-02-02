Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00004545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $774.22 million and approximately $167.32 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,895,326,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,111,279 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

