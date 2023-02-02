CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $87.00 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

