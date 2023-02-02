CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.23. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 56,028 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,782,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,227,882.32. In other CWC Energy Services news, Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 148,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$42,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,026.40. Also, Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,782,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,227,882.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 846,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,583.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

