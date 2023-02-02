DA Davidson Comments on Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTLF. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

