Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.40). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.33), with a volume of 105,747 shares traded.
Daily Mail and General Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £569.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 270.
Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
