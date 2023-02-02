Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

NYSE MCD opened at $265.20 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61. The stock has a market cap of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

