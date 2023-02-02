Davis R M Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 46,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 142,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

