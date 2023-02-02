Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

