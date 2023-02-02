Davis R M Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,270,000 after purchasing an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

