Davis R M Inc. Sells 8,168 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.48 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $471.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

