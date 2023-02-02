Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Deckers Outdoor worth $62,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $428.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $430.72.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.77.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.