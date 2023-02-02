DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Volume Hits $94.04

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $748,828.94 and approximately $94.04 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,362 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

