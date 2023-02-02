Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $106,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Shares of DE traded down $14.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.56. The stock had a trading volume of 256,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

