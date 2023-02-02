Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DROOF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 91 ($1.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 116 ($1.43) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Deliveroo has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.14.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

