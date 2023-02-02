Dempze Nancy E Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,807 shares of company stock worth $129,411,475. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.64. The company had a trading volume of 597,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,163. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.