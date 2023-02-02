Dero Market Cap Reaches $64.04 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00020374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $64.04 million and $167,439.66 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,713.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00418648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.61 or 0.00736303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00095149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00583210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00182461 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,255,164 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

