Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $107.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $10,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,022,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,720,734.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,707 shares of company stock worth $35,781,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

