dForce USD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,655.05 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $165.65 million and approximately $2,655.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.57 or 0.00419957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00029648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00767469 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,599.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.