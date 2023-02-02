dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,736.81

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $165.30 million and $2,736.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00419546 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00767469 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,599.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

