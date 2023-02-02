Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 580,919 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Verizon Communications worth $191,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 4,426,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,966,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

