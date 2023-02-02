Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $82.61 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $82,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 245,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,631. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.85. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

