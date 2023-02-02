Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,598 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of Bank OZK worth $108,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

OZK stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

