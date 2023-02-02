Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 194,444 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,444 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $368,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of General Motors by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

General Motors Price Performance

GM traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. 9,264,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,476,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

