Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,457 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 589,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $167,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.20.

SBAC stock traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.88 and its 200-day moving average is $298.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

