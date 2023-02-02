Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $105-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.53 million. Digi International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Digi International Stock Performance

Digi International stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth $309,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

