Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.62 and traded as low as $27.03. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 2,700,069 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,329,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.