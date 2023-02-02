Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $153.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.18. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.