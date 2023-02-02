Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

DMZPY stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.74.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

