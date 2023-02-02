DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 123,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,036. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

