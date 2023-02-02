Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,212,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,582 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Doximity Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,905,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,130,000 after buying an additional 3,693,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 125.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,685 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

