Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,399,000 after buying an additional 307,599 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 74.21%. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,763.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,667 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.