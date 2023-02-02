dYdX (DYDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $443.57 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded 49% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $186.73 million and $443.57 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00014077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

