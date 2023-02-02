Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Dynatrace Stock Up 15.9 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

