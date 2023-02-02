Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22 to $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $304 million to $307 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.88 EPS.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 459.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.