Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,795 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Progyny worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 13.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 6.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

PGNY stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

