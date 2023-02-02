Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,892 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $99.77 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

