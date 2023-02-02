Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NYSE:EMN opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

