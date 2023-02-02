eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Trimmed by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,925. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

